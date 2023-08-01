

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$1.39 billion, or -$5.29 per share. This compares with -$1.04 billion, or -$3.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$1.16 billion or -$4.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$4.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $13.98 billion from $12.22 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$1.39 Bln. vs. -$1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$5.29 vs. -$3.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$4.04 -Revenue (Q2): $13.98 Bln vs. $12.22 Bln last year.



