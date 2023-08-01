

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $27 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $948 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.2% to $5.36 billion from $6.55 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $27 Mln. vs. $447 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.02 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $5.36 Bln vs. $6.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.4 to $6.0 bln



