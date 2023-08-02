JSW Energy says it plans to set up green hydrogen plant with an annual capacity of 3,800 tons to supply steel to JSW Steel, driven by 25 MW of renewable energy.From pv magazine India JSW Steel has partnered with JSW Energy to secure green hydrogen supplies for its Vijayanagar steel plant. JSW Energy will set up a green hydrogen plant using 25 MW of renewable energy. The project is expected to be operational within the next 18 to 24 months. "We will commence use of green hydrogen in our DRI unit in Vijayanagar on a small scale to see the efficacy and usability," said JSW Steel. "We will see how ...

