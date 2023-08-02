

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):



Earnings: -$12.75 million in Q1 vs. -$10.34 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.96 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $327.15 million in Q1 vs. $349.38 million in the same period last year.



