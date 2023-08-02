

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.90 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $3.03 billion, or $2.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 billion or $2.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $88.92 billion from $80.64 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.90 Bln. vs. $3.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $88.92 Bln vs. $80.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.70



