

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $479.58 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $406.96 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $596.24 million or $2.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $66.95 billion from $60.06 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $479.58 Mln. vs. $406.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.35 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.82 -Revenue (Q3): $66.95 Bln vs. $60.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.85 to $11.95



