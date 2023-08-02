

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $39.9 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $53.2 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.3 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $39.9 Mln. vs. $53.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.09 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.12



