

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $418 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $403 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.69 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $418 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q2): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



