

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $262.6 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $279.3 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $349.0 million or $2.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $5.63 billion from $6.15 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $262.6 Mln. vs. $279.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.92 vs. $2.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.33 -Revenue (Q2): $5.63 Bln vs. $6.15 Bln last year.



