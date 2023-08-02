WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS):
Earnings: -$6.60 billion in Q2 vs. $277 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$11.14 in Q2 vs. $0.45 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $921 million or $1.55 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.48 per share Revenue: $3.75 billion in Q2 vs. $3.72 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,640 - $3,690 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $14,500 -$14,631 Mln
