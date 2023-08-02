BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

"We executed well in the quarter, building on our momentum from the beginning of the year. Our end market fundamentals remain solid with our order backlog up 15% sequentially and 1% versus prior year. On an adjusted basis, operating income improved 18%, EPS improved 23%, and we generated 20% free cash flow. Given our first half performance and current outlook for the second half of the year, we are raising our adjusted EPS guidance range 12% - 13% and reaffirming our net sales outlook and expect continued strong cash flow generation," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $364.9 $366.9 (0.5)% $364.1 $364.2 0.0% Net Income $30.7 $29.3 4.8% $36.3 $31.5 15.2% Diluted EPS $1.00 $0.90 11.1% $1.18 $0.96 22.9%

Net sales were flat, driven by the acquisition of Quality Aluminum Products, completed in the third quarter of 2022, along with organic growth in the Residential and Infrastructure segments. Offsetting growth were market price adjustments in the Residential segment, continued channel inventory right-sizing, and project delays in the Renewables and Agtech segments related to solar module availability, project permitting, and project rescoping.

GAAP earnings increased to $30.7 million, or $1.00 per share. Adjusted net income increased 15.2% to $36.3 million, or $1.18 per share, and adjusted EPS increased 22.9% driven by solid execution in all segments. Free cash flow to net sales of 20.0% was driven by improved margin performance and working capital management.

Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs and the results of the processing business, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

Second Quarter Segment Results

Renewables

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $77.5 $101.5 (23.6)% $77.5 $101.5 (23.6)% Operating Income $5.9 $6.8 (13.2)% $9.1 $7.1 28.2% Operating Margin 7.6% 6.7% 90 bps 11.7% 7.0% 470 bps

Net sales were down 23.6% as module supply and local permitting delays impacted project timing of contracted and active projects. New order bookings continued to accelerate from the beginning of the year with order backlog up 16.7% sequentially and 6.3% versus prior year. Solar module supply remains a challenge but continues to improve as additional module importers come up the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) importation learning curve.

Adjusted operating margin increased 470 basis points versus prior year as the team continued to execute well across the business. Management expects to deliver improved sales and margin performance in the second half of the year as module supply improves further.

Residential

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $228.2 $200.2 14.0% $228.2 $200.2 14.0% Operating Income $44.0 $35.7 23.2% $44.0 $37.0 18.9% Operating Margin 19.3% 17.8% 150 bps 19.3% 18.5% 80 bps

Net sales increased 14.0%, with organic sales contributing 1.3% and the acquisition of Quality Aluminum Products adding 12.7%. Organic growth was driven by participation gains across the business, which helped offset the year-over-year impact of market price adjustments made in prior quarters in response to lower commodity prices and some remaining channel inventory right-sizing.

Adjusted operating income improved 18.9% with increased volume, improved alignment of price/cost, implementation of additional 80/20 initiatives, and favorable product line mix. Operating margin expanded 80 basis points and management expects solid performance to continue in the second half of the year.

Agtech

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $35.0 $43.7 (19.9)% $34.3 $40.9 (16.1)% Operating Income $(1.1) $1.5 NMF $3.3 $2.7 22.2% Operating Margin (3.2)% 3.5% (670) bps 9.5% 6.7% 280 bps

Net sales on an adjusted basis were down 16.1% as the commercial business experienced customer delays in project starts. New orders in the produce business helped increase backlog 16.2% sequentially, which is expected to drive improved sales in the second half of 2023.

Adjusted operating margin improved 280 basis points driven by 80/20 initiatives, supply chain optimization initiatives, and improvement in project management systems. Margin performance is expected to be solid for the rest of the year.

During the quarter, Gibraltar elected to exit the processing equipment business, resulting in a GAAP operating loss in the segment. This liquidation is underway and expected to be substantially completed during the third quarter of 2023.

Infrastructure

Three Months Ended June 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $24.2 $21.5 12.6% $24.2 $21.5 12.6% Operating Income $5.8 $2.9 100.0% $5.8 $2.9 100.0% Operating Margin 24.1% 13.4% 1070 bps 24.1% 13.4% 1070 bps

Net sales and order backlog increased 12.6% and 46.1% respectively driven by strong end market demand and market participation gains. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to provide a strong tailwind for the market and management expects positive momentum to continue in the second half of the year.

Adjusted operating income doubled and adjusted operating margins improved 1,070 basis points driven by strong execution, 80/20 productivity, supply chain efficiency, and product line mix.

Business Outlook

Mr. Bosway concluded, "We delivered solid results in the first half, and we expect this momentum to continue as we enter the second half. As a result, we are raising our EPS guide and are reaffirming our 2023 net sales outlook, and expect to deliver growth, improved profitability, and better cash flow versus last year."

Gibraltar is raising its guidance for earnings for the full year 2023. GAAP EPS is now expected to range between $3.46 and $3.66, compared to $2.56 in 2022, and adjusted EPS is now expected to range between $3.90 and $4.10, compared to $3.40 in 2022. The outlook for consolidated net sales is unchanged, between $1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the second quarter of 2023. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.gibraltar1.com, where related presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar's mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company's business, and management's beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, our ability to continue to improve operating margins, our ability to translate our backlog into net sales, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, increases in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to our IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce's solar panel anti-circumvention investigation and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the "SEC Filings" link of the "Investor Info" page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Adjusted Financial Measures

To supplement Gibraltar's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted net sales, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net sales reflects the removal of net sales associated with our Processing business, which is in the process of being liquidated. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin excludes special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification or lean initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, acquisition related costs and the operating losses generated by our processing business which is in the process of being liquidated. These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company's ongoing business operations. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization and stock compensation. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by net sales. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted measures and free cash flows provides meaningful supplemental data to investors that are indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company's debt covenant compliance.

Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 364,914 $ 366,949 $ 658,181 $ 684,814 Cost of sales 268,175 276,678 484,513 529,699 Gross profit 96,739 90,271 173,668 155,115 Selling, general, and administrative expense 53,662 50,132 101,221 93,781 Income from operations 43,077 40,139 72,447 61,334 Interest expense 1,308 656 2,799 1,141 Other (income) expense (509 ) 281 (906 ) 434 Income before taxes 42,278 39,202 70,554 59,759 Provision for income taxes 11,555 9,895 18,732 14,996 Net income $ 30,723 $ 29,307 $ 51,822 $ 44,763 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.90 $ 1.69 $ 1.37 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.90 $ 1.68 $ 1.36 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,554 32,585 30,725 32,748 Diluted 30,684 32,660 30,846 32,843

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,621 $ 17,608 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,849 and $3,746, respectively 266,487 217,156 Inventories, net 159,542 170,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,320 18,813 Total current assets 462,970 423,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 106,130 109,584 Operating lease assets 25,041 26,502 Goodwill 511,961 512,363 Acquired intangibles 131,925 137,526 Other assets 550 701 $ 1,238,577 $ 1,210,613 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 155,464 $ 106,582 Accrued expenses 82,746 73,721 Billings in excess of cost 54,838 35,017 Total current liabilities 293,048 215,320 Long-term debt 9,790 88,762 Deferred income taxes 47,024 47,088 Non-current operating lease liabilities 18,502 19,041 Other non-current liabilities 19,903 18,303 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,194 and 34,060 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 342 340 Additional paid-in capital 327,927 322,873 Retained earnings 679,800 627,978 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,115 ) (3,432 ) Cost of 3,770 and 3,199 common shares held in treasury in 2023 and 2022 (153,644 ) (125,660 ) Total stockholders' equity 850,310 822,099 $ 1,238,577 $ 1,210,613

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 51,822 $ 44,763 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,665 12,677 Stock compensation expense 5,056 4,125 Exit activity (recoveries) costs, non-cash (23 ) 1,198 Provision for deferred income taxes 179 29 Other, net 2,680 2,666 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (54,979 ) (40,473 ) Inventories 12,130 (33,616 ) Other current assets and other assets 4,069 (1,612 ) Accounts payable 48,327 (10,501 ) Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities 31,168 21,288 Net cash provided by operating activities 114,094 544 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 554 - Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (5,284 ) (11,202 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,730 ) (11,202 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 40,800 120,500 Long-term debt payments (120,000 ) (51,000 ) Purchase of common stock at market prices (28,770 ) (53,468 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (107,970 ) 16,032 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (381 ) (1,074 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,013 4,300 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 17,608 12,849 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,621 $ 17,149

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,2023 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Acquisition

Related

Items Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 77,459 $ - $ - $ - $ 77,459 Residential 228,234 - - - 228,234 Agtech 35,028 - - (765 ) 34,263 Infrastructure 24,193 - - - 24,193 Consolidated sales 364,914 - - (765 ) 364,149 Income from operations Renewables 5,908 2,997 148 - 9,053 Residential 43,959 - - - 43,959 Agtech (1,117 ) 156 11 4,222 3,272 Infrastructure 5,828 - - - 5,828 Segments Income 54,578 3,153 159 4,222 62,112 Unallocated corporate expense (11,501 ) - 42 24 (11,435 ) Consolidated income from operations 43,077 3,153 201 4,246 50,677 Interest expense 1,308 - - - 1,308 Other (income) expense (509 ) - - 559 50 Income before income taxes 42,278 3,153 201 3,687 49,319 Provision for income taxes 11,555 857 53 569 13,034 Net income $ 30,723 $ 2,296 $ 148 $ 3,118 $ 36,285 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.08 $ - $ 0.10 $ 1.18 Operating margin Renewables 7.6 % 3.9 % 0.2 % - % 11.7 % Residential 19.3 % - % - % - % 19.3 % Agtech (3.2 )% 0.4 % - % 12.1 % 9.5 % Infrastructure 24.1 % - % - % - % 24.1 % Segments Margin 15.0 % 0.9 % - % 1.2 % 17.1 % Consolidated 11.8 % 0.9 % 0.1 % 1.2 % 13.9 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 101,549 $ - $ - $ - $ 101,549 Residential 200,245 - - - 200,245 Agtech 43,680 - - (2,748 ) 40,932 Infrastructure 21,475 - - - 21,475 Consolidated sales 366,949 - - (2,748 ) 364,201 Income from operations Renewables 6,829 68 215 - 7,112 Residential 35,664 1,295 - - 36,959 Agtech 1,542 97 - 1,109 2,748 Infrastructure 2,887 - - - 2,887 Segments Income 46,922 1,460 215 1,109 49,706 Unallocated corporate expense (6,783 ) 174 - - (6,609 ) Consolidated income from operations 40,139 1,634 215 1,109 43,097 Interest expense 656 - - - 656 Other expense 281 - - 100 381 Income before income taxes 39,202 1,634 215 1,009 42,060 Provision for income taxes 9,895 398 52 245 10,590 Net income $ 29,307 $ 1,236 $ 163 $ 764 $ 31,470 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.96 Operating margin Renewables 6.7 % 0.1 % 0.2 % - % 7.0 % Residential 17.8 % 0.6 % - % - % 18.5 % Agtech 3.5 % 0.2 % - % 2.5 % 6.7 % Infrastructure 13.4 % - % - % - % 13.4 % Segments Margin 12.8 % 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 13.6 % Consolidated 10.9 % 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 11.8 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported In

GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Acquisition

Related

Items Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 136,664 $ - $ - $ - $ 136,664 Residential 407,729 - - - 407,729 Agtech 70,880 - - (3,279 ) 67,601 Infrastructure 42,908 - - - 42,908 Consolidated sales 658,181 - - (3,279 ) 654,902 Income from operations Renewables 8,177 2,934 180 - 11,291 Residential 73,468 114 - - 73,582 Agtech 1,213 717 37 4,857 6,824 Infrastructure 8,542 - - - 8,542 Segments Income 91,400 3,765 217 4,857 100,239 Unallocated corporate expense (18,953 ) (19 ) 63 24 (18,885 ) Consolidated income from operations 72,447 3,746 280 4,881 81,354 Interest expense 2,799 - - - 2,799 Other (income) expense (906 ) - - 1,027 121 Income before income taxes 70,554 3,746 280 3,854 78,434 Provision for income taxes 18,732 997 73 590 20,392 Net income $ 51,822 $ 2,749 $ 207 $ 3,264 $ 58,042 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.68 $ 0.09 $ - $ 0.11 $ 1.88 Operating margin Renewables 6.0 % 2.1 % 0.1 % - % 8.3 % Residential 18.0 % - % - % - % 18.0 % Agtech 1.7 % 1.0 % 0.1 % 6.9 % 10.1 % Infrastructure 19.9 % - % - % - % 19.9 % Segments Margin 13.9 % 0.6 % - % 0.7 % 15.3 % Consolidated 11.0 % 0.6 % - % 0.7 % 12.4 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 180,332 $ - $ - $ - $ 180,332 Residential 379,730 - - - 379,730 Agtech 86,108 - - (4,571 ) 81,537 Infrastructure 38,644 - - - 38,644 Consolidated sales 684,814 - - (4,571 ) 680,243 Income from operations Renewables (155 ) 2,385 605 - 2,835 Residential 69,099 1,582 - - 70,681 Agtech 1,573 88 - 3,634 5,295 Infrastructure 4,068 (63 ) - - 4,005 Segments Income 74,585 3,992 605 3,634 82,816 Unallocated corporate expense (13,251 ) 449 7 - (12,795 ) Consolidated income from operations 61,334 4,441 612 3,634 70,021 Interest expense 1,141 - - - 1,141 Other expense 434 - - 100 534 Income before income taxes 59,759 4,441 612 3,534 68,346 Provision for income taxes 14,996 1,103 152 879 17,130 Net income $ 44,763 $ 3,338 $ 460 $ 2,655 $ 51,216 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 1.56 Operating margin Renewables (0.1 )% 1.3 % 0.3 % - % 1.6 % Residential 18.2 % 0.4 % - % - % 18.6 % Agtech 1.8 % 0.1 % - % 4.2 % 6.5 % Infrastructure 10.5 % (0.2 )% - % - % 10.4 % Segments Margin 10.9 % 0.6 % 0.1 % 0.5 % 12.2 % Consolidated 9.0 % 0.7 % 0.1 % 0.5 % 10.3 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,2023 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 364,914 $ 77,459 $ 228,234 $ 35,028 $ 24,193 Less: Processing Net Sales (765 ) - - (765 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 364,149 $ 77,459 $ 228,234 $ 34,263 $ 24,193 Net Income 30,723 Provision for Income Taxes 11,555 Interest Expense 1,308 Other Income (509 ) Operating Profit 43,077 5,908 43,959 (1,117 ) 5,828 Adjusted Measures* 7,600 3,145 - 4,389 - Adjusted Operating Profit 50,677 9,053 43,959 3,272 5,828 Adjusted Operating Margin 13.9 % 11.7 % 19.3 % 9.5 % 24.1 % Adjusted Other Expense - - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,831 2,211 2,463 953 786 Stock Compensation Expense 3,462 233 309 181 56 Adjusted EBITDA 60,970 11,497 46,731 4,406 6,670 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.7 % 14.8 % 20.5 % 12.9 % 27.6 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 76,049 Purchase of PPE, Net (3,094 ) Free Cash Flow 72,955 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 20.0 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 366,949 $ 101,549 $ 200,245 $ 43,680 $ 21,475 Less: Processing Net Sales (2,748 ) - - (2,748 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 364,201 $ 101,549 $ 200,245 $ 40,932 $ 21,475 Net Income 29,307 Provision for Income Taxes 9,895 Interest Expense 656 Other Expense 281 Operating Profit 40,139 6,829 35,664 1,542 2,887 Adjusted Measures* 2,958 283 1,295 1,206 - Adjusted Operating Profit 43,097 7,112 36,959 2,748 2,887 Adjusted Operating Margin 11.8 % 7.0 % 18.5 % 6.7 % 13.4 % Adjusted Other Expense 371 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,341 2,113 2,025 1,013 792 Stock Compensation Expense 2,773 195 241 107 41 Adjusted EBITDA 51,840 9,420 39,225 3,868 3,720 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.2 % 9.3 % 19.6 % 9.4 % 17.3 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 8,298 Purchase of PPE, Net (6,800 ) Free Cash Flow 1,498 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 0.4 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 658,181 $ 136,664 $ 407,729 $ 70,880 $ 42,908 Less: Processing Net Sales (3,279 ) - - (3,279 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 654,902 $ 136,664 $ 407,729 $ 67,601 $ 42,908 Net Income 51,822 Provision for Income Taxes 18,732 Interest Expense 2,799 Other Income (906 ) Operating Profit 72,447 8,177 73,468 1,213 8,542 Adjusted Measures* 8,907 3,114 114 5,611 - Adjusted Operating Profit 81,354 11,291 73,582 6,824 8,542 Adjusted Operating Margin 12.4 % 8.3 % 18.0 % 10.1 % 19.9 % Adjusted Other Expense 77 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 13,665 4,390 4,956 1,907 1,566 Stock Compensation Expense 5,056 447 607 334 103 Adjusted EBITDA 99,998 16,128 79,145 9,065 10,211 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.3 % 11.8 % 19.4 % 13.4 % 23.8 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 114,094 Purchase of PPE, Net (5,284 ) Free Cash Flow 108,810 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 16.6 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 684,814 $ 180,332 $ 379,730 $ 86,108 $ 38,644 Less: Processing Net Sales (4,571 ) - - (4,571 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 680,243 $ 180,332 $ 379,730 $ 81,537 $ 38,644 Net Income 44,763 Provision for Income Taxes 14,996 Interest Expense 1,141 Other Expense 434 Operating Profit 61,334 (155 ) 69,099 1,573 4,068 Adjusted Measures* 8,687 2,990 1,582 3,722 (63 ) Adjusted Operating Profit 70,021 2,835 70,681 5,295 4,005 Adjusted Operating Margin 10.3 % 1.6 % 18.6 % 6.5 % 10.4 % Adjusted Other Expense 524 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 12,677 4,256 4,078 2,332 1,575 Less: Processing Business Depreciation & Amortization (332 ) - - (332 ) - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 12,345 4,256 4,078 2,000 1,575 Stock Compensation Expense 4,125 448 432 177 74 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Recovery 155 - - - - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 4,280 448 432 177 74 Adjusted EBITDA 86,122 7,539 75,191 7,472 5,654 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.7 % 4.2 % 19.8 % 9.2 % 14.6 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 544 Purchase of PPE, Net (11,202 ) Free Cash Flow (10,658 ) Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales (1.6 )% *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

