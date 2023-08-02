BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.
"We executed well in the quarter, building on our momentum from the beginning of the year. Our end market fundamentals remain solid with our order backlog up 15% sequentially and 1% versus prior year. On an adjusted basis, operating income improved 18%, EPS improved 23%, and we generated 20% free cash flow. Given our first half performance and current outlook for the second half of the year, we are raising our adjusted EPS guidance range 12% - 13% and reaffirming our net sales outlook and expect continued strong cash flow generation," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.
Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results
Three Months Ended June 30,
$Millions, except EPS
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$364.9
$366.9
(0.5)%
$364.1
$364.2
0.0%
Net Income
$30.7
$29.3
4.8%
$36.3
$31.5
15.2%
Diluted EPS
$1.00
$0.90
11.1%
$1.18
$0.96
22.9%
Net sales were flat, driven by the acquisition of Quality Aluminum Products, completed in the third quarter of 2022, along with organic growth in the Residential and Infrastructure segments. Offsetting growth were market price adjustments in the Residential segment, continued channel inventory right-sizing, and project delays in the Renewables and Agtech segments related to solar module availability, project permitting, and project rescoping.
GAAP earnings increased to $30.7 million, or $1.00 per share. Adjusted net income increased 15.2% to $36.3 million, or $1.18 per share, and adjusted EPS increased 22.9% driven by solid execution in all segments. Free cash flow to net sales of 20.0% was driven by improved margin performance and working capital management.
Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs and the results of the processing business, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.
Second Quarter Segment Results
Renewables
Three Months Ended June 30,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$77.5
$101.5
(23.6)%
$77.5
$101.5
(23.6)%
Operating Income
$5.9
$6.8
(13.2)%
$9.1
$7.1
28.2%
Operating Margin
7.6%
6.7%
90 bps
11.7%
7.0%
470 bps
Net sales were down 23.6% as module supply and local permitting delays impacted project timing of contracted and active projects. New order bookings continued to accelerate from the beginning of the year with order backlog up 16.7% sequentially and 6.3% versus prior year. Solar module supply remains a challenge but continues to improve as additional module importers come up the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) importation learning curve.
Adjusted operating margin increased 470 basis points versus prior year as the team continued to execute well across the business. Management expects to deliver improved sales and margin performance in the second half of the year as module supply improves further.
Residential
Three Months Ended June 30,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$228.2
$200.2
14.0%
$228.2
$200.2
14.0%
Operating Income
$44.0
$35.7
23.2%
$44.0
$37.0
18.9%
Operating Margin
19.3%
17.8%
150 bps
19.3%
18.5%
80 bps
Net sales increased 14.0%, with organic sales contributing 1.3% and the acquisition of Quality Aluminum Products adding 12.7%. Organic growth was driven by participation gains across the business, which helped offset the year-over-year impact of market price adjustments made in prior quarters in response to lower commodity prices and some remaining channel inventory right-sizing.
Adjusted operating income improved 18.9% with increased volume, improved alignment of price/cost, implementation of additional 80/20 initiatives, and favorable product line mix. Operating margin expanded 80 basis points and management expects solid performance to continue in the second half of the year.
Agtech
Three Months Ended June 30,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$35.0
$43.7
(19.9)%
$34.3
$40.9
(16.1)%
Operating Income
$(1.1)
$1.5
NMF
$3.3
$2.7
22.2%
Operating Margin
(3.2)%
3.5%
(670) bps
9.5%
6.7%
280 bps
Net sales on an adjusted basis were down 16.1% as the commercial business experienced customer delays in project starts. New orders in the produce business helped increase backlog 16.2% sequentially, which is expected to drive improved sales in the second half of 2023.
Adjusted operating margin improved 280 basis points driven by 80/20 initiatives, supply chain optimization initiatives, and improvement in project management systems. Margin performance is expected to be solid for the rest of the year.
During the quarter, Gibraltar elected to exit the processing equipment business, resulting in a GAAP operating loss in the segment. This liquidation is underway and expected to be substantially completed during the third quarter of 2023.
Infrastructure
Three Months Ended June 30,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$24.2
$21.5
12.6%
$24.2
$21.5
12.6%
Operating Income
$5.8
$2.9
100.0%
$5.8
$2.9
100.0%
Operating Margin
24.1%
13.4%
1070 bps
24.1%
13.4%
1070 bps
Net sales and order backlog increased 12.6% and 46.1% respectively driven by strong end market demand and market participation gains. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to provide a strong tailwind for the market and management expects positive momentum to continue in the second half of the year.
Adjusted operating income doubled and adjusted operating margins improved 1,070 basis points driven by strong execution, 80/20 productivity, supply chain efficiency, and product line mix.
Business Outlook
Mr. Bosway concluded, "We delivered solid results in the first half, and we expect this momentum to continue as we enter the second half. As a result, we are raising our EPS guide and are reaffirming our 2023 net sales outlook, and expect to deliver growth, improved profitability, and better cash flow versus last year."
Gibraltar is raising its guidance for earnings for the full year 2023. GAAP EPS is now expected to range between $3.46 and $3.66, compared to $2.56 in 2022, and adjusted EPS is now expected to range between $3.90 and $4.10, compared to $3.40 in 2022. The outlook for consolidated net sales is unchanged, between $1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in 2022.
About Gibraltar
Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar's mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company's business, and management's beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, our ability to continue to improve operating margins, our ability to translate our backlog into net sales, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, increases in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to our IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce's solar panel anti-circumvention investigation and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the "SEC Filings" link of the "Investor Info" page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
Adjusted Financial Measures
To supplement Gibraltar's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted net sales, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net sales reflects the removal of net sales associated with our Processing business, which is in the process of being liquidated. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin excludes special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification or lean initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, acquisition related costs and the operating losses generated by our processing business which is in the process of being liquidated. These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company's ongoing business operations. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization and stock compensation. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by net sales. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted measures and free cash flows provides meaningful supplemental data to investors that are indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company's debt covenant compliance.
Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$
364,914
$
366,949
$
658,181
$
684,814
Cost of sales
268,175
276,678
484,513
529,699
Gross profit
96,739
90,271
173,668
155,115
Selling, general, and administrative expense
53,662
50,132
101,221
93,781
Income from operations
43,077
40,139
72,447
61,334
Interest expense
1,308
656
2,799
1,141
Other (income) expense
(509
)
281
(906
)
434
Income before taxes
42,278
39,202
70,554
59,759
Provision for income taxes
11,555
9,895
18,732
14,996
Net income
$
30,723
$
29,307
$
51,822
$
44,763
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.01
$
0.90
$
1.69
$
1.37
Diluted
$
1.00
$
0.90
$
1.68
$
1.36
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,554
32,585
30,725
32,748
Diluted
30,684
32,660
30,846
32,843
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,621
$
17,608
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,849 and $3,746, respectively
266,487
217,156
Inventories, net
159,542
170,360
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,320
18,813
Total current assets
462,970
423,937
Property, plant, and equipment, net
106,130
109,584
Operating lease assets
25,041
26,502
Goodwill
511,961
512,363
Acquired intangibles
131,925
137,526
Other assets
550
701
$
1,238,577
$
1,210,613
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
155,464
$
106,582
Accrued expenses
82,746
73,721
Billings in excess of cost
54,838
35,017
Total current liabilities
293,048
215,320
Long-term debt
9,790
88,762
Deferred income taxes
47,024
47,088
Non-current operating lease liabilities
18,502
19,041
Other non-current liabilities
19,903
18,303
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,194 and 34,060 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022
342
340
Additional paid-in capital
327,927
322,873
Retained earnings
679,800
627,978
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,115
)
(3,432
)
Cost of 3,770 and 3,199 common shares held in treasury in 2023 and 2022
(153,644
)
(125,660
)
Total stockholders' equity
850,310
822,099
$
1,238,577
$
1,210,613
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
51,822
$
44,763
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,665
12,677
Stock compensation expense
5,056
4,125
Exit activity (recoveries) costs, non-cash
(23
)
1,198
Provision for deferred income taxes
179
29
Other, net
2,680
2,666
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(54,979
)
(40,473
)
Inventories
12,130
(33,616
)
Other current assets and other assets
4,069
(1,612
)
Accounts payable
48,327
(10,501
)
Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities
31,168
21,288
Net cash provided by operating activities
114,094
544
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
554
-
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net
(5,284
)
(11,202
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,730
)
(11,202
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
40,800
120,500
Long-term debt payments
(120,000
)
(51,000
)
Purchase of common stock at market prices
(28,770
)
(53,468
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(107,970
)
16,032
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(381
)
(1,074
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,013
4,300
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
17,608
12,849
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
18,621
$
17,149
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,2023
As Reported
Restructuring
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
77,459
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
77,459
Residential
228,234
-
-
-
228,234
Agtech
35,028
-
-
(765
)
34,263
Infrastructure
24,193
-
-
-
24,193
Consolidated sales
364,914
-
-
(765
)
364,149
Income from operations
Renewables
5,908
2,997
148
-
9,053
Residential
43,959
-
-
-
43,959
Agtech
(1,117
)
156
11
4,222
3,272
Infrastructure
5,828
-
-
-
5,828
Segments Income
54,578
3,153
159
4,222
62,112
Unallocated corporate expense
(11,501
)
-
42
24
(11,435
)
Consolidated income from operations
43,077
3,153
201
4,246
50,677
Interest expense
1,308
-
-
-
1,308
Other (income) expense
(509
)
-
-
559
50
Income before income taxes
42,278
3,153
201
3,687
49,319
Provision for income taxes
11,555
857
53
569
13,034
Net income
$
30,723
$
2,296
$
148
$
3,118
$
36,285
Net income per share - diluted
$
1.00
$
0.08
$
-
$
0.10
$
1.18
Operating margin
Renewables
7.6
%
3.9
%
0.2
%
-
%
11.7
%
Residential
19.3
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
19.3
%
Agtech
(3.2
)%
0.4
%
-
%
12.1
%
9.5
%
Infrastructure
24.1
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
24.1
%
Segments Margin
15.0
%
0.9
%
-
%
1.2
%
17.1
%
Consolidated
11.8
%
0.9
%
0.1
%
1.2
%
13.9
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
As Reported
Restructuring
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
101,549
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
101,549
Residential
200,245
-
-
-
200,245
Agtech
43,680
-
-
(2,748
)
40,932
Infrastructure
21,475
-
-
-
21,475
Consolidated sales
366,949
-
-
(2,748
)
364,201
Income from operations
Renewables
6,829
68
215
-
7,112
Residential
35,664
1,295
-
-
36,959
Agtech
1,542
97
-
1,109
2,748
Infrastructure
2,887
-
-
-
2,887
Segments Income
46,922
1,460
215
1,109
49,706
Unallocated corporate expense
(6,783
)
174
-
-
(6,609
)
Consolidated income from operations
40,139
1,634
215
1,109
43,097
Interest expense
656
-
-
-
656
Other expense
281
-
-
100
381
Income before income taxes
39,202
1,634
215
1,009
42,060
Provision for income taxes
9,895
398
52
245
10,590
Net income
$
29,307
$
1,236
$
163
$
764
$
31,470
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.90
$
0.03
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.96
Operating margin
Renewables
6.7
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
-
%
7.0
%
Residential
17.8
%
0.6
%
-
%
-
%
18.5
%
Agtech
3.5
%
0.2
%
-
%
2.5
%
6.7
%
Infrastructure
13.4
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
13.4
%
Segments Margin
12.8
%
0.4
%
0.1
%
0.3
%
13.6
%
Consolidated
10.9
%
0.4
%
0.1
%
0.3
%
11.8
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
As Reported In
Restructuring
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
136,664
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
136,664
Residential
407,729
-
-
-
407,729
Agtech
70,880
-
-
(3,279
)
67,601
Infrastructure
42,908
-
-
-
42,908
Consolidated sales
658,181
-
-
(3,279
)
654,902
Income from operations
Renewables
8,177
2,934
180
-
11,291
Residential
73,468
114
-
-
73,582
Agtech
1,213
717
37
4,857
6,824
Infrastructure
8,542
-
-
-
8,542
Segments Income
91,400
3,765
217
4,857
100,239
Unallocated corporate expense
(18,953
)
(19
)
63
24
(18,885
)
Consolidated income from operations
72,447
3,746
280
4,881
81,354
Interest expense
2,799
-
-
-
2,799
Other (income) expense
(906
)
-
-
1,027
121
Income before income taxes
70,554
3,746
280
3,854
78,434
Provision for income taxes
18,732
997
73
590
20,392
Net income
$
51,822
$
2,749
$
207
$
3,264
$
58,042
Net income per share - diluted
$
1.68
$
0.09
$
-
$
0.11
$
1.88
Operating margin
Renewables
6.0
%
2.1
%
0.1
%
-
%
8.3
%
Residential
18.0
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
18.0
%
Agtech
1.7
%
1.0
%
0.1
%
6.9
%
10.1
%
Infrastructure
19.9
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
19.9
%
Segments Margin
13.9
%
0.6
%
-
%
0.7
%
15.3
%
Consolidated
11.0
%
0.6
%
-
%
0.7
%
12.4
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
As Reported
Restructuring
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
180,332
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
180,332
Residential
379,730
-
-
-
379,730
Agtech
86,108
-
-
(4,571
)
81,537
Infrastructure
38,644
-
-
-
38,644
Consolidated sales
684,814
-
-
(4,571
)
680,243
Income from operations
Renewables
(155
)
2,385
605
-
2,835
Residential
69,099
1,582
-
-
70,681
Agtech
1,573
88
-
3,634
5,295
Infrastructure
4,068
(63
)
-
-
4,005
Segments Income
74,585
3,992
605
3,634
82,816
Unallocated corporate expense
(13,251
)
449
7
-
(12,795
)
Consolidated income from operations
61,334
4,441
612
3,634
70,021
Interest expense
1,141
-
-
-
1,141
Other expense
434
-
-
100
534
Income before income taxes
59,759
4,441
612
3,534
68,346
Provision for income taxes
14,996
1,103
152
879
17,130
Net income
$
44,763
$
3,338
$
460
$
2,655
$
51,216
Net income per share - diluted
$
1.36
$
0.10
$
0.02
$
0.08
$
1.56
Operating margin
Renewables
(0.1
)%
1.3
%
0.3
%
-
%
1.6
%
Residential
18.2
%
0.4
%
-
%
-
%
18.6
%
Agtech
1.8
%
0.1
%
-
%
4.2
%
6.5
%
Infrastructure
10.5
%
(0.2
)%
-
%
-
%
10.4
%
Segments Margin
10.9
%
0.6
%
0.1
%
0.5
%
12.2
%
Consolidated
9.0
%
0.7
%
0.1
%
0.5
%
10.3
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,2023
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
364,914
$
77,459
$
228,234
$
35,028
$
24,193
Less: Processing Net Sales
(765
)
-
-
(765
)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
364,149
$
77,459
$
228,234
$
34,263
$
24,193
Net Income
30,723
Provision for Income Taxes
11,555
Interest Expense
1,308
Other Income
(509
)
Operating Profit
43,077
5,908
43,959
(1,117
)
5,828
Adjusted Measures*
7,600
3,145
-
4,389
-
Adjusted Operating Profit
50,677
9,053
43,959
3,272
5,828
Adjusted Operating Margin
13.9
%
11.7
%
19.3
%
9.5
%
24.1
%
Adjusted Other Expense
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
6,831
2,211
2,463
953
786
Stock Compensation Expense
3,462
233
309
181
56
Adjusted EBITDA
60,970
11,497
46,731
4,406
6,670
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.7
%
14.8
%
20.5
%
12.9
%
27.6
%
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
76,049
Purchase of PPE, Net
(3,094
)
Free Cash Flow
72,955
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
20.0
%
*Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
366,949
$
101,549
$
200,245
$
43,680
$
21,475
Less: Processing Net Sales
(2,748
)
-
-
(2,748
)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
364,201
$
101,549
$
200,245
$
40,932
$
21,475
Net Income
29,307
Provision for Income Taxes
9,895
Interest Expense
656
Other Expense
281
Operating Profit
40,139
6,829
35,664
1,542
2,887
Adjusted Measures*
2,958
283
1,295
1,206
-
Adjusted Operating Profit
43,097
7,112
36,959
2,748
2,887
Adjusted Operating Margin
11.8
%
7.0
%
18.5
%
6.7
%
13.4
%
Adjusted Other Expense
371
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
6,341
2,113
2,025
1,013
792
Stock Compensation Expense
2,773
195
241
107
41
Adjusted EBITDA
51,840
9,420
39,225
3,868
3,720
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.2
%
9.3
%
19.6
%
9.4
%
17.3
%
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
8,298
Purchase of PPE, Net
(6,800
)
Free Cash Flow
1,498
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
0.4
%
*Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
658,181
$
136,664
$
407,729
$
70,880
$
42,908
Less: Processing Net Sales
(3,279
)
-
-
(3,279
)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
654,902
$
136,664
$
407,729
$
67,601
$
42,908
Net Income
51,822
Provision for Income Taxes
18,732
Interest Expense
2,799
Other Income
(906
)
Operating Profit
72,447
8,177
73,468
1,213
8,542
Adjusted Measures*
8,907
3,114
114
5,611
-
Adjusted Operating Profit
81,354
11,291
73,582
6,824
8,542
Adjusted Operating Margin
12.4
%
8.3
%
18.0
%
10.1
%
19.9
%
Adjusted Other Expense
77
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
13,665
4,390
4,956
1,907
1,566
Stock Compensation Expense
5,056
447
607
334
103
Adjusted EBITDA
99,998
16,128
79,145
9,065
10,211
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.3
%
11.8
%
19.4
%
13.4
%
23.8
%
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
114,094
Purchase of PPE, Net
(5,284
)
Free Cash Flow
108,810
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
16.6
%
*Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
684,814
$
180,332
$
379,730
$
86,108
$
38,644
Less: Processing Net Sales
(4,571
)
-
-
(4,571
)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
680,243
$
180,332
$
379,730
$
81,537
$
38,644
Net Income
44,763
Provision for Income Taxes
14,996
Interest Expense
1,141
Other Expense
434
Operating Profit
61,334
(155
)
69,099
1,573
4,068
Adjusted Measures*
8,687
2,990
1,582
3,722
(63
)
Adjusted Operating Profit
70,021
2,835
70,681
5,295
4,005
Adjusted Operating Margin
10.3
%
1.6
%
18.6
%
6.5
%
10.4
%
Adjusted Other Expense
524
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
12,677
4,256
4,078
2,332
1,575
Less: Processing Business Depreciation & Amortization
(332
)
-
-
(332
)
-
Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization
12,345
4,256
4,078
2,000
1,575
Stock Compensation Expense
4,125
448
432
177
74
Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Recovery
155
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense
4,280
448
432
177
74
Adjusted EBITDA
86,122
7,539
75,191
7,472
5,654
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
12.7
%
4.2
%
19.8
%
9.2
%
14.6
%
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
544
Purchase of PPE, Net
(11,202
)
Free Cash Flow
(10,658
)
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
(1.6
)%
*Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
