Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Wednesday said it expects third-quarter revenues of $3.64 billion to $3.69 billion.



Revenue for the year is now expected in the range of $14.50 billion to $14.631 billion, higher than previous estimate of $14.285 billion to $14.535 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenues of $3.58 billion for the quarter and $14.52 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the second quarter, the company's net loss was $6.60 billion or $11.14 per share, compared to prior year's profit of $277 million.



Adjusted earnings were $921 million or $1.55 per share for the period. Analysts projected $1.48 per share.



Revenue grew to $3.75 billion from $3.72 billion in the same period last year.



