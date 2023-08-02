

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while raising annual revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2023, the company still projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.25 to $2.55 per share, but now expects revenues between $15.0 billion and $15.4 billion, up from the prior forecast range between $14.8 billion and $15.4 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.27 per share on revenues of $15.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



