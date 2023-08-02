

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $92 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $1.722 billion from $1.364 billion last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $92 Mln. vs. $112 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.8 -Revenue (Q2): $1.722 Bln vs. $1.364 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: Around $7.2 Bln



