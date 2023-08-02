

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (adds outlook)



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $115.77 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $148.16 million, or $2.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $115.77 million or $2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.40 billion from $1.36 billion last year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2023, the company expects net income in the range of $372 million to $408 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion or a midpoint of $1.04 billion.



