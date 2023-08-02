

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Arisz Acquisition Corp. (ARIZ) is up over 10% at $11.77. Accretion Acquisition Corp. (ENER) is up over 8% at $11.32. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (ALCY) is up over 7% at $10.95. AP Acquisition Corp. (APCA) is up over 6% at $11.48.



In the Red



Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is down over 35% at $2.58. Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is down over 30% at $11.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is down over 12% at $209.98. Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (ELIQ) is down over 12% at $4.16. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is down over 11% at $136.44. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 11% at $4.76. Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) is down over 10% at $28.06. Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is down over 8% at $341.13. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 8% at $18.28. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is down over 7% at $3.85. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is down over 6% at $6.19.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken