Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QVM | ISIN: US83417M1045 | Ticker-Symbol: 2ED
Tradegate
02.08.23
18:56 Uhr
177,20 Euro
-41,00
-18,79 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,86177,1818:57
176,86177,2018:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS
ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION1,450-56,85 %
CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION9,200-38,26 %
ELECTRIQ POWER HOLDINGS INC--
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC107,20-23,26 %
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC177,20-18,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.