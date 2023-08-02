Everyware Announces Vetted Product Strategist Peter Papaioannou as Vice President of Product

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Everyware, a trusted name in customer engagement, billing, and payments, announces the appointment of Peter Papaioannou as its first ever Vice President of Product. Bringing extensive experience working with high-profile global organizations, Papaioannou has thrived in the fintech and payments industry with proven success driving strategic visions and leading product innovation in high-growth environments.

In his role as head of product, Papaioannou will lead the development and launch of new, mobile-first payments, communications, and value-added solutions. He will oversee all new product development and mobile payment/communications innovation as it is customized to merchant verticals. He will also direct the expansion of payments value proposition across online and in-store channels.

"Our product solutions are constantly evolving to meet the latest trends and needs of businesses across industries, and Peter brings a wealth of experience in new product development and innovation," said Everyware Founder and CEO Austin (Larry) Talley. "He will be instrumental in driving our product suite as part of our long-term growth strategy."

Before joining Everyware, Papaioannou was the Vice President of Global Product at Global Payments, where he drove the strategic vision and innovation for bringing leading-edge omnichannel, e-commerce, and in-store solutions to its more than four million merchants. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Visa's Data Products division, where he launched the Visa Analytics Platform, a web-based, self-service analytics solution for financial institutions, acquirers, and co-brand merchant partners aimed at providing actionable payments intelligence. While at Visa, he also led the launch of AI- based SaaS solutions for cardholder targeting in global markets.

"Everyware's strong positioning at the intersection of mobile device and payments, coupled with continued growth in consumer demand, means a great opportunity to build on the vision to change the way consumers pay, receive payments, and communicate with merchants. Being a part of this team means I can be a part of major innovations happening in the industry," adds Papaioannou.

Everyware is a leading customer engagement, billing, and payments company based in Austin, Texas. Launched in 2015, the company provides services to more than 9,000 merchants across multiple verticals including healthcare, travel, utilities, not-for-profit, and automotive. The platform provides a simple, fast, and secure way to move money while enhancing the ability for merchants to communicate with their customers in real-time with text messaging. It saves them money by improving cash flow and reducing paper billing costs, chargebacks, and fraud. Additionally, Everyware works alongside existing systems for easy integration. For more information, visit Everyware.com.

