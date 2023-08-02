Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions has opened a state-of-the-art Retail Operations Center in Almere, Netherlands. The strategic move will enhance operational efficiency and provide superior service to the company's valued customers and partners across Europe.

The facility features cutting-edge technology and a robust inventory management system, allowing Toshiba to optimize storage, track inventory in real time, and custom-configure solutions to meet specifications for retail customers and partners.

"The opening of the new Retail Operations Center represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our valued customers across Europe," said Linda Scott, Executive Director of European Operations at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions in Europe. "The Operation Center's strategic location near to Amsterdam enables access to the Netherlands' excellent infrastructure and logistical advantages, providing proximity to major transportation routes and easy access to international shipping services. This makes it the perfect location to centralize European retail operations, enhance our operational efficiency, and to provide more and higher quality services to our customers and partners."

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions understands that every customer is unique and has specific customization needs when deploying retail solutions. At the new site, customers can collaborate with Toshiba's highly experienced team to create tailored deployment solutions that align perfectly with their specific needs and store rollout plans.

"The Retail Operations Center plays a pivotal role in our company's growth strategy, enabling Toshiba to expand our specialized retail services offerings and reach new markets," said Andrew Mc Daniel, Senior Vice President and Managing Director in Europe. "We are already experiencing the center's ability to provide efficiency for our customers. This milestone underlines our commitment to better serve our customers, streamline our operations, and strengthen our position as a leading end-to-end solution provider in the Retail Store Solutions IT sector."

