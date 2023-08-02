Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Eilmeldung 2.8.2023! „Groundbreaking Step“ – Bahnbrechender Fortschritt und nochmal 100%?
PR Newswire
02.08.2023 | 18:00
72 Leser



Clean Invest Africa Plc - £200,000 CLN Update

Clean Invest Africa Plc - £200,000 CLN Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

02 August 2023

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company")

£200,000 CLN Update

Clean Invest Africa Plc, the coal agglomeration company quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, announces that the £200,000 under a Convertible Loan Note referred to in the audited results to 31 December 2022, and announced on 30 June 2023, has not yet been received by the investor.

The Company continues to engage with the prospective investor and still expects to receive the funds. A further update will be provided to the market in the coming days.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES :

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi (Executive Director) +973 3969 6273

Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman) +973 3969 2299

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser +44 20 7469 0930

Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl


© 2023 PR Newswire
