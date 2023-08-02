Clean Invest Africa Plc - £200,000 CLN Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

02 August 2023

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("Clean Invest Africa"or the "Company")

£200,000 CLN Update

Clean Invest Africa Plc, the coal agglomeration company quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, announces that the £200,000 under a Convertible Loan Note referred to in the audited results to 31 December 2022, and announced on 30 June 2023, has not yet been received by the investor.

The Company continues to engage with the prospective investor and still expects to receive the funds. A further update will be provided to the market in the coming days.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

