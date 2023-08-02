Ottawa - Kanadas Premierminister Justin Trudeau und seine Frau Sophie trennen sich. Beide veröffentlichten am Mittwoch eine entsprechende Erklärung.



"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate", schrieb Justin Trudeau in einer Nachricht auf seinem Instagram-Account, der über vier Millionen "Follower" hat. Der 51-jährige Justin Trudeau und seine 48-jährige Frau waren seit 2005 verheiratet und haben drei Kinder. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build", hieß es in der gemeinsamen Nachricht weiter.

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken