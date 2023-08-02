

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $463 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $577 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $4.89 billion from $4.91 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $463 Mln. vs. $577 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $4.89 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.89 - $4.94 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.48 Full year revenue guidance: $19.2 - $19.6 Bln



