

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $6.06 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $13.04 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $19.67 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $92.31 million from $81.10 million last year.



STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $6.06 Mln. vs. $13.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $92.31 Mln vs. $81.10 Mln last year.



