

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$23.94 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$231.48 million, or -$2.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$75.20 million or -$0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $261.24 million from $233.49 million last year.



Sarepta Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$23.94 Mln. vs. -$231.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.27 vs. -$2.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $261.24 Mln vs. $233.49 Mln last year.



