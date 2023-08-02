WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):
Earnings: $7.36 million in Q2 vs. -$0.89 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.79 million or $0.56 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.55 per share Revenue: $317.79 million in Q2 vs. $310.45 million in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX