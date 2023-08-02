

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $195.42 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $223.21 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $1.02 billion from $810.42 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $195.42 Mln. vs. $223.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $810.42 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.28



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken