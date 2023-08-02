

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $502 million, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $833 million, or $4.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $343 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $502 Mln. vs. $833 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.94 vs. $4.83 last year.



