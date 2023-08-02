

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $527 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $5.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 47.5% to $1.78 billion from $3.39 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $527 Mln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.70 vs. $5.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.25 -Revenue (Q2): $1.78 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year.



