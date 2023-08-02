

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $237 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.76 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $237 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.45



