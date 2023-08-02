

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $36 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $134 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $3.45 billion from $3.71 billion last year.



DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $36 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $3.45 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,430 - $3,460 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $13,880 -$14,030 Mln



