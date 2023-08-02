

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Corp. (NE) revealed a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $65.82 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $37.06 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $55.74 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 132.1% to $638.54 million from $275.15 million last year.



Noble Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $65.82 Mln. vs. $37.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $638.54 Mln vs. $275.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.35 to $2.55 Bln



