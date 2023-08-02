

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $16.18 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $20.76 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $142.80 million from $140.65 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $16.18 Mln. vs. $20.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $142.80 Mln vs. $140.65 Mln last year.



