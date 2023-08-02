

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



Earnings: -$208 million in Q2 vs. $166 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.73 in Q2 vs. $0.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of -$97 million or -$0.34 per share for the period.



Revenue: $4.87 billion in Q2 vs. $5.21 billion in the same period last year.



