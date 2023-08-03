

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - APA Corporation (APA) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $381 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $926 million, or $2.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $264 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 41.0% to $1.80 billion from $3.05 billion last year.



APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $381 Mln. vs. $926 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.80 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken