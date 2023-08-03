

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $15 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $1.99 billion from $2.00 billion last year.



NCR Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $15 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.99 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $7.8 bln to $8.0 bln



