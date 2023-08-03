

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):



Earnings: -$43.58 million in Q1 vs. $68.88 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.44 in Q1 vs. $0.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.6 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $0.65 billion in Q1 vs. $1.04 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.985 - $1.015 bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken