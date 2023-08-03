

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a German manufacturer and retailer of combi steamers and ovens, on Thursday said its EBIT for the half year rose about 46 percent to 136.0 million euros from 93.1 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 24.3 percent versus 20.3 percent last year.



For the first half, the Group's sales revenues grew 23 percent to 561 million euros, backed by rise in the number of appliances sold and price increase.



Looking ahead, the company expects sales revenues in the second half of the year to be slightly down on the first half, while it confirms the full-year forecast of growth in the high single-digit percentage range.



Also, Rational said it expects operating expenses to rise faster than sales revenues, which would reduce the EBIT margin to slightly below the prior-year level.



