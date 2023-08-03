

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement (VE), a French resource management firm, reported Thursday that its first-half net profit Group share came to 523 million euros, higher than last year's 236 million euros.



Net current income Group share reached 662 million euros, compared to 550 million euros a year ago.



Recurring EBIT went up 13.3 percent on a like-for-like basis from last year to 1.67 billion euros. EBITDA was 3.16 billion euros, representing like-for-like growth of 8.2 percent.



Revenues for the first half amounted to 22.76 billion euros, higher than last year's 20.20 billion euros. The growth was 14.2 percent on a like-for-like basis, and up 5.2 percent excluding the impact of energy prices.



Citing the strong first-half performance, the company confirmed its fiscal 2023 targets, with organic EBITDA growth now expected to be at the upper end of the 5 percent to 7 percent range.



For the year, current net income group share is expected to be around 1.3 billion euros, with solid organic growth of revenue.



