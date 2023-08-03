

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - Internet service provider United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) Thursday reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA of 664.1 million euros for the first half of the year, higher than 659.7 million euros in the same period last year.



Excluding one-time items, EBITDA comparable increased to 670.2 million euros from 657.6 million euros a year ago.



Earnings before interest, taxes, or EBIT fell by 2.1% to 408.5 million euros from 417.3 million euros, primarily due to increase in depreciation.



Operating EPS in the first half declined to 0.84 euros from 1.04 euros in the prior-year period.



Revenue for the period grew 4.4% to 3.028 billion euros from 2.901 billion euros a year ago.



Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Sales for the year are still expected to be about 6.2 billion euros. The company also reiterated that EBITDA is expected in line with last year's 1.272 billion euros.



