

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) reported first-half pretax profit of 176.7 million pounds compared to 114.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 12.96 pence compared to 7.41 pence. Underlying operating profit increased by 14%, to 148 million pounds. On a constant currency basis, excluding the 5% benefit from favourable currency movements, underlying operating profit increased by 9%. Underlying earnings per share increased by 22% to 9.40 pence.



First half revenue increased by 13% to 2.47 billion pounds. Organic revenue growth was 6%, for the period.



The Group now expects revenue of at least 4.8 billion pounds in 2023, 6% higher than last year. Organic revenue growth is expected to be in the region of 4%. Underlying operating profit is expected to be around 245 million pounds, slightly ahead of 2022.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.14 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 October 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 7 September 2023 and a record date of 8 September 2023.



