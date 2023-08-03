

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOS), a manufacturer of rail infrastructure products, reported Thursday that its net profit for the half year increased to 29.4 million euros from 17.3 million euros last year, and earnings per share rose to 1.15 euros from 0.63 euros.



The Group's EBIT for the six-month period increased to 49.3 million euros from previous year's 28.9 million euros.



For the first half, sales revenues increased over 26 percent to 600.6 million euros from 476.4 million euros, as all divisions contributed significantly to the substantial growth in sales revenues.



Looking ahead to the full year 2023, Vossloh AG expect sales revenues between 1.125 billion and 1.200 billion and EBIT to be significantly higher than originally forecast, as raised in June earlier.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken