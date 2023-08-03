

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Internet service provider 1&1 AG (DRI.DE) Thursday reported earnings before tax of 257.6 million euros for the first half of the year, lower than 284.5 million euros in the comparable period last year.



Earnings before tax excluding PPA write-offs declined to 286.2 million euros from 326.8 million euros a year ago.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA decreased 4.4% year-on-year to 352 million euros.



Profit per share dropped to 1.02 euros from 1.13 euros while profit per share excluding PPA write-offs fell to 1.13 euros from 1.30 euros a year ago.



Revenue for the fist half, however, increased 2.1% to 1.993 billion euros from 1.952 billion euros in the previous-year period, helped by growth in customer base.



Looking forward, the company has confirmed its full-year EBITDA forecast of about 655 million euros.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken