

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Aerospace & Defense company Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) reported that its profit attributable to ordinary shareholders for the half-year ended 30 June 2023 was 1.23 billion pounds or 14.67 pence per share compared to a loss of 1.55 billion pounds or 18.62 pence per share in the same period last year.



Underlying operating profit improved to 673 million pounds from last year's 125 million pounds, reflecting continued end-market growth and focused on commercial optimization and cost efficiencies across the Group.



Profit before taxation was 1.42 billion pounds compared to a loss of 1.75 billion pounds in the prior year.



Revenue for the period grew to 7.52 billion pounds from 5.60 billion pounds in the prior year.



Recently, Rolls-Royce lifted its full-year underlying operating profit outlook to 1.2 billion pounds - 1.4 billion pounds from the earlier view of 0.8 billion pounds -1.0 billion pounds.



