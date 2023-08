ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L), on Thursday, reported that Q2 full price sales were up 6.9% on last year. Further, the company increased its full year guidance for Group profit before tax by £10 million to £845 million.



The company stated that it is maintaining its forecast for full price sales to be up 0.5% versus last year in the second half, which implies full price sales for the full year will be up 1.8%.



