

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) reported first-half profit before tax from continuing operations excluding Russian operations of 418 million euros compared to 933 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share, in euro cents, was 63.7 compared to 148.4. Underlying EBITDA was 680 million euros, down 28%. Earnings per share, in euro cents, was 67.0 compared to 98.7. The Group said its performance was impacted by softer demand, customer destocking and higher input costs, mitigated by rigorous cost management and focus on service and quality.



First-half Group revenue was 3.88 billion euros, compared to 4.50 billion euros, last year.



An interim dividend of 23.33 euro cents per share has been declared.



