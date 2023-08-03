

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hovered near three-week lows on Thursday and were track for a third session loss, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,936.18 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,971.55.



The U.S. dollar held its ground and Treasury yields rose further as signs of resilience in the U.S. labor market revived Fed rate hike bets.



Investors await the Bank of England monetary policy decision later in the day and analysts say that the decision is likely to be a close call between a 25 basis-point and a 50 basis-point hike. The announcement is due at 7.00 am ET.



It remains to be seen whether the central bank will signal an increase to the pace of bond sales. The central bank will also release its quarterly monetary policy report along with the policy decision.



U.S. data on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity, service sector activity and factory orders may attract attention later in the day ahead of Friday's all-imports U.S. jobs report.



Economists expect U.S. employment to increase by 200,000 jobs in July after an increase of 209,000 jobs in June. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.6 percent.



