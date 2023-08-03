

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $27.64 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $54.29 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Walker & Dunlop, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.05 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.0% to $272.62 million from $340.85 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $27.64 Mln. vs. $54.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $272.62 Mln vs. $340.85 Mln last year.



