

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Company (WRK) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $202.0 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $377.9 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $228.7 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $5.12 billion from $5.52 billion last year.



WestRock Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $202.0 Mln. vs. $377.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.12 Bln vs. $5.52 Bln last year.



