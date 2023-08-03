

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $392 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $338 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $4.88 billion from $4.64 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $392 Mln. vs. $338 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.91 -Revenue (Q3): $4.88 Bln vs. $4.64 Bln last year.



