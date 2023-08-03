

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $111.34 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $105.51 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $743.26 million from $704.54 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $111.34 Mln. vs. $105.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.35 vs. $2.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.21 -Revenue (Q2): $743.26 Mln vs. $704.54 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.00 to $13.60



