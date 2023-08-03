

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.23 billion, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $5.15 billion, or $3.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 billion or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.23 Bln. vs. $5.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.84 vs. $3.96 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.77



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken